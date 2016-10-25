Children & Youth, Event Preview, Fundraising, Health

41st annual Kindervelt gala | Masquerade Ball

Co-Chairs Kathy Roth and Kristin Rose

Friday, Nov. 11, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Cooper Creek Event Center, Blue Ash

Co-chairs Kathy Roth and Kristin Rose are busily making plans for Kindervelt’s Masquerade Ball. The annual gala will benefit Cincinnati Children’s Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. This year, online bidding for the silent auction will be available before and during the event.
Bidding: kvgala2016.gesture.com
Information: kindervelt.org

  1. Mary Young
    October 25, 2016 at 9:41 am

    More information and Online registration: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ed8pjr5e1049b9b7&llr=s4jukynab

