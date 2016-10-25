41st annual Kindervelt gala | Masquerade Ball

Friday, Nov. 11, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Cooper Creek Event Center, Blue Ash
Co-chairs Kathy Roth and Kristin Rose are busily making plans for Kindervelt’s Masquerade Ball. The annual gala will benefit Cincinnati Children’s Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. This year, online bidding for the silent auction will be available before and during the event.
Bidding: kvgala2016.gesture.com
Information: kindervelt.org
More information and Online registration: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ed8pjr5e1049b9b7&llr=s4jukynab