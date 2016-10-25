Skirball Museum honors Lucas

Judy Lucas, who served Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion from 1982 to 2002, was honored at a Skirball Museum dinner Aug. 24.

She first served as associate coordinator of the Gallery of Art and Artifacts housed in the Administration Building, then as curator and later director of the Cincinnati branch of the Skirball Museum at Mayerson Hall. Lucas is a founding member of the museum’s board of trustees and continues to be a source of institutional memory and an ambassador for the museum and its programs.

Through her support of the Judy Lucas Skirball Education and Exhibition Fund, John Aubrey’s 1879 life-size portrait of Isaac Mayer Wise underwent needed conservation, and the newly restored portrait was unveiled at the dinner. It is now on permanent display on the second floor of Mayerson Hall.

Lucas noted it was “a privilege to restore the portrait of the Hebrew Union College’s first president.”

Click on thumbnail to view photos from the event.