Salvation Army, feeding the body – and soul – to fight hunger

Wednesday, Nov. 16, Hyatt Regency Cincinnati
The Salvation Army’s 60th annual Civic and Awards Luncheon, “Feeding Body and Soul,” is focused on one thing: fighting hunger.
The event will kick off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Season, with the focus on hunger and how the Salvation Army works to fight it in Greater Cincinnati. At the event, the Salvation Army will honor the Greater Cincinnati Retail Bakers’ Association for its nationally recognized presentation of Donut Day every year on Fountain Square.
Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co., will serve as honorary chair of the event, while Kroger is presenting sponsor. WCPO anchor Carol Williams will serve as emcee.
“The need in this community is staggering,” said Major Larry Ashcraft, the Salvation Army’s divisional commander. “With Kroger by our side, we know we can make a real and visible impact in our community. Our goal is to make sure no one goes hungry tonight.”
The event is open to the public.
Tickets: Deanna Powell, 513-762-5643
