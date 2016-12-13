Good Samaritans Gala: Under the Big Top

Feb. 11, Hyatt Regency, downtown

The Good Samaritans of Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation will host “Under the Big Top,” the volunteer group’s 33rd annual gala.

Dr. Donna Lambers is chairing the event with Dr. Kristin Coppage as co-chair and Dr. Dave Dhanraj as Physician Champion.

Beneficiary is the Good Samaritan Hospital Faculty Medical Center for Pregnancy and Women’s Health, along with annual support of the Good Samaritan Free Health Center and the Medical Education Research Fund.

513-862-1258 or gshfoundation.com