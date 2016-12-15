Arts/Culture News, Event Recap, Nonprofit News

CCO introduces Preu as new music director

The Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra introduced Eckart Preu (rhymes with joy) as its new music director during an “announce party” held at the home of Melanie Chavez and Jeremy Campbell. Preu, who was selected after a nearly two-year search process will be on stage for Summermusik 2017.

