CCO introduces Preu as new music director
The Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra introduced Eckart Preu (rhymes with joy) as its new music director during an “announce party” held at the home of Melanie Chavez and Jeremy Campbell. Preu, who was selected after a nearly two-year search process will be on stage for Summermusik 2017.
All photos by Mikki Schaffner
Robert Chavez, Mayor John Cranley, Eckart Preu
Eckart Preu, CCO board president Wes Needham and Caitlin Needham
CCO general manager LeAnne Anklan, CCO development manager Daniel Tonozzi, CCO trustees Rosemary Schlachter and Dr. Reena Patil
Peter Landgren, Aik Khai Pung, Mark Boire, Peter Quinnan, Judith Schonbach, John Harrison
Dr. Michael Gelfand, Janelle Gelfand, Eckart Preu
CCO trustee Michael Moore and Patricia Moore
Elizabeth and Thom Mariner
