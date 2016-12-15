Jewish Federation salutes major donors
The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati honored its major donors at a dinner at the Mayerson JCC. Co-chairs were Chrissie and Josh Blatt and Linda and Gary Greenberg. Young Leadership Awards were presented to Brooke Guigui (Clara Greller Award), Chrissie Blatt (Kate S. Mack Award) and Sherri Symson (Allen A. Cowett Award).
Click on thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
-
-
Adam Symson, Sherri Symson, Logan Symson, and Hannah Symson
-
-
Co-chair and honoree Chrissie Blatt with honorees Brooke Guigui and Sherri Symson
-
-
David Weiskopf, Amy Weiskopf, Jennifer Stein and John Stein
-
-
Cuba trip participants
-
-
Debbie Brant, Lindsey Wade, Andy Cohen, Ariella Cohen and Michelle Rothzeid Greenberg
-
-
Jay Price, Sue Price and Shep Englander
-
-
Jessica Kuresman, Ed Kuresman, Daniel Guigui and Brooke Guigui
-
-
Lara Isakov, Ronnen Isakov, April Davidow, Harry Davidow and Shep Englander
-
-
Lauren Chesley and Rhoda Mayerson
-
-
Lindsey Wade, co-chairs Linda Greenberg and Gary Greenberg, and Danielle Minson
-
-
Maggie Hessling, Mike Oestreicher and Tedd Freidman
-
-
Suzy Marcus Goldberg, Abbie Schwartz and Sarah Weiss
-
-
The Blatt family
Related