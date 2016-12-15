Secret to a Health Collaborative award? Improving health care

The Health Collaborative hosted 300 members and stakeholders at the Inspire Healthcare Celebration, held at The Monastery in Mt. Adams. During the event, honors were awarded for contributions to improving health care in Greater Cincinnati.

Honorees:

Jim Schwab: Inspire Healthcare Champion for collaboration, engagement and innovation.

Mercy Health, Nicole Martel, Anne Stone and Michelle Hopkins: Inspire Gen-H Award for providing healthy solutions to their own workforce and surrounding neighborhood.

Linda Juengling, TriHealth: The Richard M. Smith M.D. Leadership in Quality Improvement Award for recognizing an opportunity to systematize a way to identify and resolve barriers to the delivery of safe, timely and efficient care.

Independent Physicians Collaborative: The Inspire Informatics Solutions Award for implementing data sharing to enhance the health care continuum for thousands in the Tristate.

StartStrong, a collaborative effort between Cincinnati Children’s, Good Samaritan Hospital, Every Child Succeeds, with support from the Bethesda Foundation: The Inspire Innovation Award for changing the way high-risk women in low-income neighborhoods and their infants receive care by forming better linkages between clinicians and community services.

Hoxworth Blood Drive Awards were presented to St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Shriners Hospitals for Children and Shanna Barton of Bethesda North Hospital, blood drive coordinator of the year.

