Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, Jan. 16, various venues

The Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition plans a series of events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Theme for the MLK Coalition’s 42nd annual celebration in Cincinnati is “Unequal, Unjust, Unacceptable.”

A ticketed breakfast sponsored by the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition is scheduled for 8 a.m. The King Legacy Awards Breakfast at the Freedom Center will feature performing arts presentations and recipients of the 2017 MLK Jr. Dream Awards.

All other events are free. They include:

10 a.m: Commemorative Civil Rights March begins at the Freedom Center.

11 a.m: Fountain Square, Interfaith Prayer Service followed by march to Music Hall. Metro’s Rosa Parks Bus will provide limited seating for those unable to make the 1-mile walk from the Freedom Center to Music Hall.

Noon: Woodward Theatre, MLK Commemorative Celebration. Several youth choirs will perform as part of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Chorale music program directed by Bishop Todd O’Neal and Steve Milloy.

513-333-7706, mlkcoalition.org