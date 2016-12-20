Signups for Sunday Salons start Jan. 4

Women Helping Women will present a lineup of 10 Sunday Salons – small gatherings that brighten the dreary days of winter by bringing people together in interesting settings to learn about well-chosen topics.The first The first salon is Jan. 22, with additional dates Jan. 29; Feb. 12, 19 and 26; and March 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Registration will begin Jan. 4, and salons are known to sell out quickly.

Details on the topics, locations and who is hosting will be released at the end of December. Until then, anyone going to the website will see last year’s schedule.

womenhelpingwomen.org/events/sunday-salons/schedule-of-salons