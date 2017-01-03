Pairs dance their way to $95K for Jewish Family Service

Eight celebrity dancers and their professional partners raised more than $95,000 for Jewish Family Service during the “Dancing with Our Stars” gala at the Hilton Netherland Plaza.

“The dancers did a remarkable job encouraging their supporters to ‘vote’ for them with a donation to Jewish Family Service,” said CEO Beth Schwartz. “Jewish Family Service budgeted every penny earned from this fundraiser to ensure a balanced 2016 budget.”

The pros and local stars – Ami Ackerman, Chrissie Blatt, Joel Ellison, Carrie Goldhoff, Kenny Hiudt, Nina Paul, Hank Schneider and David Solomon – performed choreographed dance routines during the friendly competition.

Hank Schneider won the Dollars’ Choice Award, for raising the most money in donations and sponsorships before the event. Chrissie Blatt was a close second.

Carrie Goldhoff won the Donors’ Choice Award, for the largest number of individual donors before the event.

Joel Ellison won the People’s Choice Award for receiving the most $1 votes the night of the gala.

The judges (Dr. O’dell Owens, Tamara Harkavy and Heather Britt) awarded David Solomon the Judges’ Choice Award for overall best dancing.

Rene Micheo Goldstein, a former principal dancer with the Cincinnati Ballet and the gala’s artistic director, lined up professional and emerging performers from Cincinnati Ballet II, Dance Etc., Joffrey Ballet, School for Creative and Performing Arts and The McGing School of Irish Dance.

Alyce Ellison, MJ Guttman and Sarah Shmoel served as co-chairs; and Bob Herzog of Local 12 News was the host. Sponsors included Hills Properties, Interim Health Care and Andi Levenson Young and Scott Young.

More photos and videos: jfsgala.com

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.