What to do, see and hear in Cincinnati – Jan. 4-10

For those of you chomping at the bit to tackle 2017, things are ramping up slowly, but here are a few tempting tidbits to get your new year started off right.

“Brahms Fest”

This is the second year of an extended appreciation of one of the “Three Bs” of classical music (along with Bach and Beethoven), considered by many to be the three most important composers in history. This weekend affords three opportunities to hear a broad spectrum of his music, plus works that inspired and were inspired by Brahms.

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | Taft Theatre, 317. E. Fifth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300

Jan. 5 & 7. (CSO) J.S. Bach: Cantata No. 150, Webern: Passacaglia Op. 1, Brahms: Symphony No. 4. Louis Langrée, conductor. May Festival Chamber Ensemble and soloists, prepared by Robert Porco.

The concert features a cantata by Bach, from which Brahms borrowed directly to create the fourth movement of his final symphony. Also, a very early, highly romantic work by Anton Webern exhibits Brahms’ strong influence on his music.

CSO Chamber Players | Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St. Cincinnati, OH 45202

Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m. CSO Chamber Players. Verdi: String Quartet, Brahms: Serenade No. 1

CSO musicians step forward to present their own homage to Brahms and his era, presenting Verdi’s only quartet (from 1873) and Brahms’ Serenade No. 1 (1858), in its original form for strings, woodwinds and French horn.

concert:nova | Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. Brahms: String Sextet and Dvorak: Wind Serenade

This eclectic chamber ensemble, comprised largely of CSO members, shares two contrasting works from Brahms, the master, and Dvorak, his Czech protege. Concert:nova always provides creative, insightful non-musical elements to enhance the experience.

Broadway in Cincinnati | Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-3344

Jan. 3-8. “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”

This 2014 Tony Award-winning musical that closed just one year ago makes a brief stop in Cincinnati. Hailed by the New York Times as “inspired and hilarious,” this is an old-fashioned musical in the best sense of the word.

Playhouse in the Park | 962 Mt. Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-3888

Thru Jan 8. Second City’s “Holidazed & Confused Revue” sketch and improvisational comedy (at Thompson Shelterhouse)

Now that the holidays have completely wrung you out, maybe it’s time for an irreverent post-mortem? Tickets are still available…last chance(s)!

Cincinnati Art Museum | 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-2787

Thru Jan. 8. “Van Gogh: Into the Undergrowth”

Final days for this exhibit of landscapes by the great Dutch master and those who influenced the evolution of his style and techniques. The inclusion of his correspondence with younger brother Theo gives viewers a peek into the mindset of this complex genius.

Taft Museum of Art | 316 Pike St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-241-0343

Thru Jan. 8. “Antique Christmas” annual display of antique ornaments, decorations, and toys.

For those who may not have had their fill of holiday cheer, get thee to the Taft by Sunday to revel in this wonderfully nostalgic display of artifacts and decorations from Cincinnati Christmases past.

Thunder-Sky, Inc. | 4573 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. 513-426-0477

Jan. 7-Feb. 4. “Thunder-Snow: Artists Remember the Blizzard of 1978,” memories of the 1978 blizzard. Reception: Jan. 7, 6-10 p.m.

This should be a treat for those who remember those late 1970s winters and should provide some perspective for those who’ve only heard the stories! Hopefully we’ll avoid a repeat performance.