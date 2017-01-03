YWCA launches $450,000 annual fund campaign

Kathy Kelly and Judge Stephanie Wyler are chairing the 2016-17 Annual Fund Campaign for the YWCA Greater Cincinnati. Their goal is to raise $450,000.

Wyler served 22 years on the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Divisions. She is currently an assigned judge in juvenile courts in Clermont, Warren and Butler counties. She is on the boards of the YWCA, Clermont Family of Funds and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati.

Kelly is president and chief operating officer of Kroger Personal Finance for the Kroger Co. She is a board member of the YWCA, Easter Seals Tristate, Bethesda Inc. and the SC Ministry Foundation.

Founded in 1868, the Cincinnati YWCA was the fifth in the nation.

Through donations to the Annual Fund, the YWCA is able to operate domestic violence shelters serving Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties; offer GED, job-readiness, and literacy classes to adult learners; provide quality child care and services to families of all income levels; and offer health and fitness programs to the community.

To donate: 513-241-7090 or www.ywcacincinnati.org