AJC Cincinnati honors Weiland

Dick Weiland received AJC Cincinnati’s 2016 Community Service Award at the AJC Human Relations reception. Bob Castellini, CEO of the Cincinnati Reds, was the featured speaker.

Cheryl Schriber chaired the event, with Len Berenfield, Anne Heldman, Francie Hiltz, Dr. O’dell Owens, Penny Pensak and Dr. Michael Safdi as honorary co-chairs.