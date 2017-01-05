AJC Cincinnati honors Weiland
Dick Weiland received AJC Cincinnati’s 2016 Community Service Award at the AJC Human Relations reception. Bob Castellini, CEO of the Cincinnati Reds, was the featured speaker.
Cheryl Schriber chaired the event, with Len Berenfield, Anne Heldman, Francie Hiltz, Dr. O’dell Owens, Penny Pensak and Dr. Michael Safdi as honorary co-chairs.
(Standing) Sandy Kaltman, AJC Cincinnati president; Melanie Maron Pell, AJC director of regional engagement; Cheryl Schriber, event chair; Len Berenfield, Dr. Michael Safdi and Dr. O’dell Owens, honorary co-chairs; Cathy Heldman, AJC Cincinnati director; (seated) Penny Pensak, honorary co-chair; honoree Dick Weiland; Anne Heldman, honorary co-chair
Past honorees: (back) Barbara Glueck, Bill Katz, Arlene Katz, Jimmy Miller, Michael Oestreicher; (front) Jay Price, Dick Weiland, Len Berenfield
Bob Castellini and Dick Weiland
Weiland family members Jay Moskovitz, Dick Weiland, Jeanne Weiland and (seated) Sarah Weiland
