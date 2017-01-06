My Great Parks in Pictures provides Photo Walks

Capture the essence of the great outdoors this winter during photo walks hosted by Great Parks of Hamilton County. Take your camera or smartphone and join photojournalist Malinda Hartong to photograph landscapes, birds and other wildlife throughout Hamilton County parks. The best part? No experience is necessary.

Two opportunities are coming up:

Sunday, Jan. 22, 3 p.m., Campbell Lakes Preserve (parking lot). You might get the perfect shot of our national symbol, the bald eagle, which lives in our parks. Use your smartphone or borrow a longer lens for your SLR camera to experience this rare opportunity. TIckets are $20; register by Jan. 18.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 1 p.m., Mitchell Memorial Forest (Wood Duck Trail). Learn to seize the photo opportunities winter landscapes can provide in Hamilton County forests. A smartphone or SLR camera is all you need for this free event.

A valid motor vehicle permit is required to enter the parks. They can be purchased at the entry.

greatparks.org/