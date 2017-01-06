Roaring ‘20s tasting benefits homeless pets

Homeless cats and dogs greeted guests at the 1920s-inspired Wine & Whiskers Tasting and Auction. More than $65,000 was raised to support the League for Animal Welfare. Guests sampled wines, craft beers and cocktails designed by mixologist Molly Wellmann.

Bidding was competitive for 12 one-of-a-kind paintings by canine and feline artists at the group’s no-kill animal shelter. The paintings featured renditions of famous artwork by Georgia O’Keeffe, Paul Klee and others.

