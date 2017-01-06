SPA to present Stepping Stones’ Open Your Heart

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m., Eddie Merlot’s, 10808 Montgomery Road, Montgomery

Software company SPA Inc. is the presenting sponsor for Stepping Stones’ ninth annual Open Your Heart Valentine dinner at Eddie Merlot’s restaurant in Montgomery.

The sit-down event includes wine or beer, hors d’oeuvres reception and three-course dinner, plus a raffle and sale of items created by members of Stepping Stones’ Adult Day Services program.

Event chair is Mary McGraw.

Stepping Stones serves more than 1,000 children, teens and adults with disabilities.

Tickets are $185.

513-965-5103, CincyOpenYourHeart.org