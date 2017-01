Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Highland Country Club, Fort Thomas

The fourth annual ’80s Throwback Party, a benefit for Brighton Recovery Center for Women, will include ’80s music by Q102 DJ Mark McFadden, drink and food and a raffle. Q102’s Katie Walters will be the host.

Tickets are $25 and include a drink ticket. An open bar upgrade is available. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online.

brightoncenter.com