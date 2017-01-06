Used books abound at Friends of the Library sale

Thursday, Jan. 12-Sunday, Jan. 15, 8456 Vine St., Hartwell

Still in that giving-but-thrifty holiday spirit? Friends of the Library invites you to browse used books and media at its Winter Warehouse Sale for that belated gift or treat for yourself.

The event will feature plenty of new releases; savings on all audio and video; select graphic novels; and overstock savings on large print and other categories for children and adults. Also available are “Pop Up Offerings” and Friends Shop merchandise.

Not a Friend of the Library? Join or renew memberships at the door for half off on Sunday.

friends.cincinnatilibrary.org