$100K gift launches Tillery Fellowships for closing health gap

The Center for Closing the Health Gap has pledged $100,000 to benefit students pursuing master of public health degrees at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine’s Department of Environmental Health.

The gift established the Dwight Tillery Fellowship Program Fund, named for former Cincinnati Mayor Dwight Tillery.

The fund will provide stipends for students interested in public and community health as it relates to vulnerable populations.

“We hope this opportunity engages graduate students in learning how to be a part of eliminating health disparities,” said Mark Vander Laan, who joined the board of The Center for Closing the Health Gap in the early years and currently serves as its board chair.

The community-based nonprofit aims to eliminate racial and ethnic health disparities in Greater Cincinnati through advocacy, education and community outreach. Its programs aim to improve disease prevention, promote healthier eating and enhance quality of life.

“Dwight Tillery has been one of the region’s leading advocates for equitable health care throughout Greater Cincinnati. We are so grateful for his and The Center for Closing the Health Gap’s support and look forward to advancing their important work through the College of Medicine’s MPH program,” said UC Foundation president Rodney Grabowski.