DePaul Cristo Rey thanks partners in education

At DePaul Cristo Rey High School’s CEO Partner Breakfast, business, community and education leaders celebrated the role businesses play in preparing young people for the workforce. The breakfast took place at the Queen City Club.

The event included a discussion around the theme, “Why Greater Cincinnati’s Future IS Your Business,” with panelists Paula Boggs Muething, Cincinnati city solicitor; J. Steve Eder, vice president at Messer Construction; Liza D. Smitherman, vice president-professional development at Jostin Construction; and Dr. H. James Williams, president of Mount St. Joseph University.

Their companies are partners in DePaul Cristo Rey’s Corporate Work Study Program, hiring students who work in entry-level professional positions to defray tuition and gain the skills and confidence to move on to college and careers. DPCR is the only high school in Greater Cincinnati to offer such a program. All students participate from their freshman through senior years.

At the breakfast, school leaders thanked the 125 companies that hire DPCR students and recognized 11 businesses and organizations that have participated for five years.

Recognized for five years of participation were:

Chatfield College

Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber

Dress for Success Cincinnati

E.W. Scripps Co.

Expeditors

The Home City Ice Co.

KnowledgeWorks

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

St. Joseph Home

The Standard

University of Cincinnati