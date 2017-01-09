Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure raises $335K

Some 3,340 walkers and runners took part in the seventh annual Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure. The event took in more than $335,000.

Over the years, the walk has raised more than $1.6 million for research and education at the Brain Tumor Center at the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute and UC Cancer Institute. Both are collaborations of the UC College of Medicine and UC Health.

Rick June and Michael Perez served as co-chairs, while Kyla Woods of WLWT News 5 was emcee. Rally for Renie, with more than 300 members, was the largest team in the event’s history.

Sponsors included Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Shemenski Foundation and Team PawPaw Joe Rippe.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photos of the event.