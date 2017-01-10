Arts access programs merge

Enjoy the Arts, a program for those 35 and under, has joined ArtsWave as both continue to build a new audience of arts lovers.

An offering of the Cincinnati Museum Center, Enjoy the Arts is a membership program that provides free tickets, discounts, invitations and insider information for events. It has included benefits for productions by the Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Opera, Cincinnati Art Museum, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, Constella Festival and Cincinnati Fringe Festival, to name a few.

ArtsWave was the nation’s first and is the largest community campaign for the arts, supporting more than 100 organizations.

Enjoy the Arts members will become ArtsWave ArtsPass members. ArtsPass connects people to buy-one-get-one-free offers and deep discounts to more than 50 participating arts organizations. It also includes offers from restaurants, shops and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as offers through its CincYPerks program.

A 12-month ArtsWave ArtsPass is $75.

theartswave.org/discover/artspass

