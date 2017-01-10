Cincinnati Woman’s Club awards grants, scholarships

The Cincinnati Woman’s Club awarded grants to 10 local charities and scholarships to 16 women for study at the University of Cincinnati. The scholarships were presented at a luncheon in November. Winners are Amina Ait-Bella, Lisa Barkalow, Aubrey Collopy, Colbey Coombs, Claire Dynes, Ashley Lengel, Karly Lewis, Samantha Markle, Grace O’Donnell, Taylor Paschal, Jaime Sanzere, Jamie Sohngren, Elena Villalon, Sarah Wenning, Daija Williams and Megan Williams, Nursing.

Grants to the charities were awarded after presentations by club members on each winner.

The agencies recognized with grants were: Bethany House; Brandon C. Gromada Head and Neck Cancer Foundation; First Step Home; Imago; Karen Wellington Foundation; La Soupe; Lighthouse Youth Services: Girls’ Circle Summer Program; Little Brothers: Friends of the Elderly; Project Yoga and Youth Hope Cincinnati.