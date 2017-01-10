Climb Carew for American Lung Association

S unday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. registration, Carew Tower, downtown

If the stairs in Carew Tower don’t take your breath away, the view from the top certainly will. Folks are invited to experience the building’s beauty and view with the American Lung Association in Ohio’s annual Fight For Air Climb. In this event, participants will take up the challenge of climbing 45 flights – 804 steps – to support the fight against lung diseases.

The event officially starts at 6:45 with the Vertical Milers – those elite climbers who make the trip both up and down the Carew Tower stairwell 10 times. They finish about 10 a.m. The regular climbers start at 10:30 a.m., followed by firefighters at noon.

Average time to get to the top for the typical climber is about 15 minutes, counting water stops…and the elevator ride back down.

Participants may climb as individuals or form teams with family, friends or co-workers.

Registration is $35, and participants must raise a minimum of $100.

climbthecarew.org