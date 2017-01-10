Fall Fiesta support for education in Guatemala hits record

Cooperative for Education, a local nonprofit whose work focuses on education in Guatemala, celebrated its 20th birthday at Great American Ball Park.

The Fall Fiesta broke records, raising nearly $170,000 for CoEd’s programs that serve primarily indigenous Mayan schoolchildren in Guatemala.

More than 300 donors bid on silent auction items, purchased live auction packages, signed up to sponsor scholarship students and raised money to introduce CoEd’s Scholarship & Youth Development program to two new communities in Guatemala.

Two of the organization’s founders, Joe Berninger and Howard Lobb, spoke of the CoEd’s history, and special guest Heydi Chancho from Guatemala shared the emotional story of her life’s transformation after receiving a CoEd scholarship.

Bob Herzog of Local 12 was the event’s emcee.

Major sponsors were American Mortgage Service Co. and KidCarpet.com.

Click on thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.