Israeli Film Festival lights up the silver screen

Feb. 4-23, a variety of times and venues

The Mayerson JCC Jewish and Israeli Film Festival will return with 12 award-winning films. The festival features films ranging from contemporary dramas to documentaries from established and emerging filmmakers, as well as a selection of Jewish-interest films produced outside Israel.

The festival will kick off with “Mr. Predictable,” a romantic comedy directed by Roee Florentin. The screening at the 20th Century Theater will feature drinks and a dessert reception.

A highlight is the Cincinnati premiere of “Mr. Gaga,” a documentary about renowned Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin, the artistic director of the Batsheva Dance Company. In addition to the film showing, the Mayerson JCC has partnered with Cincinnati Ballet to present Naharin’s choreography in the ballet’s Bold Moves performances March 17-18. Cincinnati Ballet’s Victoria Morgan will present a talk-back after the film showing.

Tickets are $32-$36 for opening night; $12-$14 for closing night; $10-$12 for other screenings; and $130-$160 for festival passes.

MayersonJCC.org

Israeli Film Festival lineup

“Mr. Predictable,” Feb. 4, 20th Century Theater, 8 p.m.

“Fever At Dawn,” Feb. 6, Mariemont Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

“Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?” Feb. 7, Esquire Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

“A Heartbeat Away,” Feb. 8, Kenwood Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

“The Last Mentsch,” Feb. 9, Mariemont Theatre, 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 19, 3 p.m., Mayerson JCC

“Persona Non Grata,” Feb. 12, Kenwood Theatre, 3 p.m.

“Moos,” Feb. 14, Kenwood Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

“Mr. Gaga,” Feb. 15, Kenwood Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

“Wounded Land,” Feb. 16, Mariemont Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

“Time To Say Goodbye,” Feb. 21, Mariemont Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

“A.K.A. Nadia,” Feb. 22, Esquire Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

“On the Map,” Feb. 23, 20th Century Theater (Closing Night)