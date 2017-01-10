Legacies donates $250K to Cancer Support Community

Legacies Upscale Resale has been “finding treasure, funding hope” on behalf of Cancer Support Community Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky for over 22 years. At a volunteer appreciation event Dec. 5, Legacies announced it will contribute a record $250,000 to CSC, a nonprofit organization offering social and emotional support to individuals and families.

“This incredible total is thanks to our customers, our generous donors and consignors, and above all, to our outstanding team of volunteers who contribute the equivalent of eight full-time staff members every month,” said Legacies general manager Laura Beverly.

Since Legacies’ founding in 1994, over $3.2 million has been contributed to CSC.

The store is open Tuesday-Sunday in Hyde Park Plaza

shoppinglegacies.com