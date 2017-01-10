Touchdown for HOPE to help in heroin fight

Sunday, Feb. 5, 5:30 p.m., Great American Ball Park Champions Club

Attendees at the eighth annual Touchdown for HOPE Super Bowl Sunday event will watch the big game on big-screen televisions from plush seats overlooking the baseball field. They also will enjoy signature Cincinnati food favorites and other upscale tailgate-style treats.

Conceived in 2010 by Scott Robertson, Carl Satterwhite, John Ryan, Francie Hiltz and Sue Lawrence, this annual event raises more than $200,000 annually and helps those with mental illness and substance use disorders. Proceeds subsidize the cost of prescription opioid/heroin addiction treatment at Lindner Center of HOPE’s North location.

Tickets — $125 or $75 for young professionals — includes free parking in Central Riverfront Garage and all food and beverages.

513-536-0328 or lindnercenterofhope.org/donate/touchdown