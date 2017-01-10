Wine and beer event at aquarium nets $108,800 for LLS

The Tri-State Chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society hosted its 13th annual Taste of the World Wine & Beer Festival at the Newport Aquarium. The event raised more $108,000 for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Presented by The Party Source, about 500 guests were treated to food and a selection of domestic and foreign wines, beers and specialty spirits.

