Wine and beer event at aquarium nets $108,800 for LLS
The Tri-State Chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society hosted its 13th annual Taste of the World Wine & Beer Festival at the Newport Aquarium. The event raised more $108,000 for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Presented by The Party Source, about 500 guests were treated to food and a selection of domestic and foreign wines, beers and specialty spirits.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery of the event.
