YWCA inducts Women of Achievement honorees

The YWCA honored members of the 2016 class of Career Women of Achievement during its annual Fall Academy Dinner.

Nancy L. Zimpher, former University of Cincinnati president and current chancellor at the State University of New York, gave the keynote address. The event brought together YWCA Academy members, current and former board members and the newest class of YWCA Rising Stars.

The Academy of Career Women of Achievement inductees are Claudia M. Abercrumbie, president and CEO, The Abercrumbie Group; Karen Bowman, principal and sector leader, Deloitte Consulting; Christi H. Cornette, senior vice president of marketing, Cincinnati Bell; Laura Mitchell, deputy superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools; Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco, Hamilton County coroner; Sandy Berlin Walker, former president/CEO, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati; Moira Weir, director, Hamilton County Department of Job and Family

Services; and Susan B. Zaunbrecher, partner and corporate department chair, Dinsmore & Shohl.

