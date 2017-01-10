Zonta Club’s Wine & Dine raises $25K for scholarships

Zonta Club of Cincinnati raised about $25,000 at its sixth Annual Wine & Dine Scholarship Fundraiser. Proceeds will benefit the club’s Ann Rasche Scholarships for women over 25 enrolled in a first-time degree program at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, Zonta International Scholarship programs and service projects.

Scholarship recipients were Kimberly Malachi and Shayna Werring. Other honorees were Jada Fountain, Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship, Jianing Li, Amelia Earhart Fellowship.

Pediatric oncologist Dr. Beatrice Lampkin was presented with the inaugural Zonta Club of Cincinnati Marian de Forest award for her groundbreaking work.

The 2017 Wine & Dine Scholarship Fundraiser is planned for Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Sharonville Convention Center.