Salesian Guild to honor journalist Pitman

Saturday, Jan. 28, 4 p.m., St. Xavier Catholic Church

Michael D. Pitman, politics reporter for Cox Media Group Ohio, will be honored as the Salesian Guild’s Distinguished Communicator of the Year at the group’s dinner meeting.

The guild, named for St. Francis de Sales, patron saint of writers, is a group of Greater Cincinnati Catholics working in various communication fields, including journalism, education, advertising and public relations. The group gathers once a year to share liturgy and fellowship.

Pitman began his career 17 years ago as a community and government reporter covering the city of Mason and Deerfield Township. In 2016 he was named Best News Writer (Division IV) by the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors. He is active in St. Lawrence Parish in East Price Hill, serving on its Education Commission. Since 2008, he also has coached parish sports teams and volunteers as the school’s athletic director.

Emcee for the evening’s program will be Maryanne Zeleznik, news director of 91.7 WVXU and winner of the Salesian Guild’s 2016 Distinguished Communicator of the Year Award.

Guest speaker will be popular blogger Greg Kandra. A deacon of the Diocese of Brooklyn, N.Y., he worked for CBS News for a quarter of a century, writing and producing “48 Hours,” “Sunday Morning,” “60 Minutes II” and “The CBS Evening News with Katie Couric,” among others.

This year’s event begins with a Vigil Mass. A reception, dinner and the program will follow.

The evening also will include an update on media law by attorney Michael A. Marrero, a sponsor of this year’s dinner.

The event is open to public. Tickets are $30.

Reservations: catholiccincinnati.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/Second-Salesian-Guild-Letter.pdf