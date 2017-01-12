CPR training comes to the high schools

A law passed last June requires CPR training for high school students as a condition of graduation.

In a single class session, this program trains students to be lifesavers using video instruction and mannequins that simulate the human body as it receives compression.

Dr. Frank Noyes and JoAnne Noyes, a long-standing Heart Association board member, played a vital role in securing the bill’s passage. Recently, The American Heart Association, the Noyses and representatives of Mercy Health celebrated the launch of student CPR training at Milford High School.

Thanks to the generosity of the Noyeses and corporate supporter Mercy Health, the Heart Association provided its “CPR in Schools” kits to the school to train students.

Mercy Health will provide the kits to its other 22 partner schools in coming months.

