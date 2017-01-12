Signature Chefs tops goal for March of Dimes

The March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction surpassed its goal, raising nearly $265,000. Contributions will fund clinics and treatments that help more women go full term to have healthy babies.

Event chair was Dr. Kevin Joseph, senior vice president for Inpatient Services at UC Health. Medical honoree was Dr. Sherif G. Awadalla, Institute for Reproductive Health, and community honoree was Ruby Crawford-Hemphill, assistant chief nursing officer for Patient Care Services, UC Medical Center at UC Health. The Woodward family served as Signature Chefs Ambassadors.

Winning chefs were:

Top Chef: Shawn McCoy, The Brown Dog Cafe.

People’s Choice: Joseph DiTammaso and Kevin Eldridge, Savorie Hand Crafted Delights.

Best Tasting Dish: Maribel Alchin and Michael Ollier, Meijer, Certified Angus Beef.

Best Plate Presentation: Shawn McCoy, The Brown Dog Cafe.

Best Booth Design: Karol Osinski, Red Roost Tavern.

