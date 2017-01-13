4-Way Quartet launching free lessons for schoolkids

The 4-Way Quartet’s new venture – free after-school lessons at Woodford Paideia Elementary School – was beneficiary of a concert hosted by Laure Quinlivan at her home. The string quartet now is offering free private lessons and chamber music opportunities to a group of students at the CPS arts magnet school who otherwise would find them out of reach. Members of the quartet – William Manley, Kevin Boden, Nat Chaitkin and Sujean Kim – are pictured with Quinlivan (second from right).

