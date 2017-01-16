Bengals host camp for kids from military families

The Cincinnati Bengals and ProCamps Worldwide held a football camp at Paul Brown Stadium for more than 200 children in grades 1-8. The event was intended as a “thank you” to the children of active military and veteran families around Cincinnati.

The USO and Joyce Elkus, founder and president of Armed Forces Tickets Association-Cincinnati, were recognized for the good work both organizations do to support military/veteran families.

During the camp, the children learned about pro football and enjoyed activities like throwing and kicking footballs. Awards and “swag bags” were given to all the children, along with refreshments.

The event also was sponsored by Fifth Third Bank.