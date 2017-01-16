Hebrew Union College salutes supporters

The Cincinnati Associates of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion hosted the 33rd annual Cincinnati Associates Tribute Dinner at the Hyatt Regency Cincinnati.

Vivian and James Schwab were the honorees, and Shannon and Lee Carter received the inaugural Yedidut-Friendship Award. Leonard H. Berenfield and R. Michael Prescott chaired the event.

Funds raised will benefit the Rabbinical School and the Joan and Phillip Pines School of Graduate Studies on the Cincinnati campus.

