Local luminaries bring star power to Sunday Salons

Think of Sunday Salons as the gift you give yourself to counteract gray winter days.

They’re an afternoon spent with local luminaries talking about interesting and intriguing topics, hosted by the equally well-known, who welcome you into their homes or favorite venues for the afternoon.

Food and drink are involved – and views.

A sampling of the offerings this season:

Richard and Kitty Rosenthal hosting Amber Hunt, author of a New York Times bestseller on the Kennedy wives, at their Carl Strauss-designed home overlooking the Ohio River

Jeff Berding, the man behind FC Cincinnati, on how big-league soccer came to town, hosted by Tim and Gail Seifert at their Mt. Adams condo with stunning views, both inside and out.

Forensic anthropologist Dr. Elizabeth Murray, who delves into “Cold Case ID: Missing and Unidentified Persons” in a salon set in a log cabin in Madisonville.

All proceeds go toward Women Helping Women’s work to empower survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking.

In all, 10 salons take place Jan. 22 through March 26. Each is $65. Registration is open.

womenhelpingwomen.org/events/sunday-salons/schedule-of-salons