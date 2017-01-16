Talbert House’s Step Up to the Plate raises more than $80,000 for Camp Possible

More than 150 foodies attended Talbert House’s culinary fundraiser, Step Up to the Plate, held at The Phoenix.

The event raised more than $80,000 to support Camp Possible, a therapeutic-based summer program for children ages 6-12 who struggle with behavioral health issues.

Co-chairs were Peter Hiltz and Kim Kline, with committee members PJ Boland, Sara Celi, Theresa Gastright, Carol Goodman, Greg Hoernschemeyer, Valerie Jacobs, Gina Kyte, Bill Mees, Adam Morton, Alan Piker, Jamie Smith, Josh Warren and Gwen Wilder.

Sponsors included Fifth Third Bank, Harold C. Schott Foundation, Mercy Health, Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing, Mrs. Robert D. Stern and the Williams Foundation.

