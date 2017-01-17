‘Bombay Time’ author to speak at Books for Lunch

Friday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m., lecture and luncheon, Cintas Center

Award-winning author Thrity Umrigar will speak at the 31st annual Books for Lunch events.

As a Parsi child who attended a Catholic school in a predominantly Hindu country, Umrigar has become known for her ability to make sense of a complex world.

The quintessential global citizen, she has written several novels, including “Bombay Time” and “The Space Between Us.” The State Library of Ohio recently selected her latest, “The Story Hour,” as a Choose to Read Ohio book for 2017 and 2018.

“We are thrilled to bring Ms. Umrigar to Seven Hills. She is a gracious, insightful writer in tune with human nature,” said Books for Lunch committee co-chair Maria Kalomenidou. “We are particularly impressed with the way she uses her dual culture, Indian and American, while crafting her characters. We look forward to having her share her thoughts and insights about being a global citizen with our middle and upper school students.”

Proceeds benefit the Seven Hills upper school.

Presenting sponsors are the Elsa M. Heisel Sule Charitable Trust and the Robert and Adele Schiff Family Foundation. Other sponsors are Seven Hills parents Alison and Bret Caller, and Maria Kalomenidou and Yannis Skoufalos.

A private Author Dinner for Sponsors will be hosted Feb. 2 at the Hyde Park home of Seven Hills parents Jane and Bob Bohinski.

Tickets for the luncheon and lecture are $50.

7hills.org/booksforlunch or Booksforlunch@7hills.org