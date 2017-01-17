Carnegie presents Team Karaoke Challenge

Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., The Carnegie, Covington

Get ready for a team-based karaoke event unlike any in the area. The Carnegie G.E.T. Together Series is a collaborative effort of the Carnegie’s Gallery, Education and Theater departments. Teams of four will participate in a knockout-style tournament with three rounds of play. The audience will act as judges.

Teams will sing their best group number; play or steal in the karaoke trivia round; and finally put up their best soloists to try to win the game. First- through third-place teams will receive a total $1,000 in prizes.

Team registration is $60, which includes one drink per person. Audience tickets are $21 for adults, $18 for students.

Registration: mperrino@thecarnegie.com by Feb. 3

Information: thecarnegie.com or (859) 957-1940