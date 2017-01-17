Cincinnati Symphony Club raises funds with holiday party.

The Cincinnati Symphony Club hosted a holiday party at the Cincinnati Country Club.

The event is one of two club fundraisers. Up next is April Affair. (See details in the Datebook.) The Symphony Club, which was founded in 1923 to promote the music culture of the city, now has 240 members and supports the Cincinnati Pops Lollipop Concerts and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. It also awards scholarships to music students and organizations.

