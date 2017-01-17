DePaul Cristo Rey honors Igniters of Change

DePaul Cristo Rey High School recognized its 2016 Igniters of Change during a celebration at the school Oct. 27. The awards go to individuals and organizations who, in the spirit of school namesake St. Vincent de Paul, provide outstanding service and support to the school.

Honorees were:

Eileen and Braden Mechley – Spirit of Service Award:

This award recognizes individuals who have made a difference in the daily life of DePaul Cristo Rey. The Mechleys have been dedicated volunteers and advocates since the school opened in 2011.

Don Feldmann – Champion of the Mission Award:

This honor goes to an individual who understands, articulates and carries out the mission of DePaul Cristo Rey. Feldman has been affiliated with DPCR since he worked with the feasibility study task force that researched and confirmed the need for a Cristo Rey school in Cincinnati. He is a member of DPCR’s board of directors.

Vicky and Rick Reynolds – Investors in the Future Award:

This award goes to individuals who, through extraordinary support and generosity, demonstrate exceptional commitment to the mission of DePaul Cristo Rey. Both have been strong supporters since Rick Reynolds joined DPCR’sboard in 2011.

Western & Southern Financial Group, John F. Barrett, chairman, president and CEO – Corporate Partner of Excellence Award:

This honor recognizes a corporate partner that has given outstanding, consistent support to DePaul Cristo Rey both within and beyond the Corporate Work Study Program. Western & Southern is a Pioneer Partner in the program, having employed DPCR students every year since the school opened. This year, two teams of students (eight total) work at the downtown headquarters.

DePaul Cristo Rey, sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, offers a nationally recognized, dual-focus education model to students whose families can’t afford other private, college preparatory programs.