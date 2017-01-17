Helping World Affairs Council a not-so-trivial pursuit

Saturday, Feb. 18, 6 p.m., The Phoenix

Guests can match wits with other know-it-alls at the fourth annual One World Gala & Global Trivia Game. It is a benefit for the Greater Cincinnati World Affairs Council.

The evening will begin with cocktails and dinner, followed by a game of global trivia. The event will culminate in the crowning of the team with the highest Global IQ.

Last year, the team from Indian Hill High School beat out teams of business and community leaders.

Proceeds from the gala will support the council’s global education programs.

Tickets are $150.

oneworldgala.weebly.com/buy-tickets