Kindervelt 50 fashion show supports Children’s psychiatric services
Kindervelt 50 hosted a luxury fashion show and luncheon featuring the Best of Saks Fifth Avenue. Kenwood Country Club was transformed into a high-end fashion house with the help of Saks and Chrissie Blatt Creative.
As the 275 Kindervelt supporters shopped, they raised funds for the Kindervelt Psychiatric Emergency Assessment Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the citywide Kindervelt beneficiary for the next four years.
Sponsors for the show included Mercedes-Benz of Cincinnati, Pure Romance and the Patty Brisben Foundation.
Event co-chairs were Jennifer Byer, Marissa Miller, Jennifer Stuhlreyer, Jen Bahl and Macy Hansen.
