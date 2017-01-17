Torbecks to be honored at Heart Ball

Saturday, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m., Duke Energy Convention Center

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association will honor Ted and Peggy Torbeck with the Heart of the City Award at the 2017 Heart Ball.

The Torbecks are being saluted for their generosity and philanthropic contributions in Greater Cincinnati. The award was created to pay tribute to nonmedical professionals who have made outstanding contributions to the community.

Ted Torbeck is CEO of Cincinnati Bell, and he worked more than 25 years for General Electric Co. A Cincinnati native, he is a graduate of Miami University and Xavier University, where he is currently a board member. He also serves on the board of United Way of Greater Cincinnati, the USA Regional Chamber, 3CDC, REDI Cincinnati and The Health Collaborative.

Peggy Torbeck is an advocate for providing quality education to young women. She served on the DePaul Cristo Rey Development Committee and helps to provide scholarship opportunities to young women attending Mount Notre Dame High School. She has played an active role in support of those diagnosed with breast cancer.

Joan and Alvin Roehr are co-chairing the Heart Ball. Other committee co-chairs are Alicia Gerlinger and Beth Giannetti, auction; Michelle and Kevin Jones, Open Your Heart; and Barrett Buse and Caroline Wendling, after-party.

The evening will include live and silent auctions, dinner and entertainment, plus dancing at a Young Professionals After Party.

Presenting sponsors are TriHealth and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

Last year’s ball raised more than $1.37 million and drew a record 1,200 attendees. Proceeds help support the American Heart Association.

Tickets are $500 for the ball, $85 for the after-party.

Sia Ruppert at 513-842-8863 or sia.ruppert@heart.org; cincinnatiheartball.heart.org