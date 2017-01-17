Trivia is no trivial pursuit when it supports CYC

Thursday, Feb. 23, 5-8 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery

Friends and supporters of Cincinnati Youth Collaborative will enjoy a night of fun, food and trivia at the fifth annual Trivia Night for Brighter Futures. Guests will eat, drink and enjoy a healthy dose of friendly competition.

To win a prize: Simply be one of the smartest people in the room. Multiple rounds will be played, with winners in each round.

Not feeling like a brainiac? Try your luck with raffles and split-the-pot or bid on silent auction items.

Local 12’s Bob Herzog will be the emcee. Proceeds support CYC’s programs for Cincinnati youth.

cycyouth.org/category/trivia-night