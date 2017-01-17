Women’s Alliance to present A Gathering of the Arts

Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m., The Carnegie, Covington

Women’s Alliance Inc., celebrating 50 years as an organization serving youth, is planning A Gathering of the Arts at The Carnegie.

The showcase of music and dance performances will feature the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. Also on the program are the Ebony Strings Ensemble, a quartet of classically trained high school and college musicians in Cincinnati; and students from Walnut Hills High School, who will present jazz music and vocal performances, as well as contemporary dance.

Proceeds will support college scholarships awarded annually by Women’s Alliance to high school seniors.

Tickets are $10 to $75.