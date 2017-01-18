What to do, hear and see | Jan. 18-24

by Thom Mariner

Since the temperatures will feel like spring this weekend, you might as well take advantage. Here are some highlights of yet another action-packed weekend in the Queen City.

The Seldoms: “Power Goes” | Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21, 8 p.m., Aronoff Center, Jarson-Kaplan Theater

“Power Goes” is a multimedia dance theater work that uses the figure of Lyndon Johnson to explore questions regarding the nature and application of power across its many forms. The award-winning, Chicago-based Seldoms specialize in looking at real-world issues through the interpersonal dynamics of movement and dance. CDT brings us rare opportunities to experience the best in world-class dance. Go try something new!

“Night in Brasília, featuring Bruno Mangueira | Thursday, Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m., The Redmoor

CCJO Chamber Ensemble: “The Sound of Brazil,” featuring Bruno Mangueira | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m., First Unitarian Church

A double dose of Bruno Mangueira, as the Brazilian guitarist returns to Cincinnati where he completed his doctoral studies and worked regularly with CCJO pianist and CCM faculty member Phil DeGreg, among others. The CCJO’s new two-tiered performance series provides a great opportunity to hear artists both with the big band (Thursday) and in a more intimate setting at First Unitarian (Sunday). Should be a real treat.

Sō Percussion & Emily Johnson: “A Gun Show,” a percussive story of America’s Second Amendment | Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21, 7:30 p.m.

“A Gun Show” is a timely theatrical exploration – through music, text and movement – of the complex issues surrounding guns and their varied application across our society. Some may remember Sō Percussion from the ensemble’s performance with the CSO at the 2015 MusicNOW Festival. Emily Johnson is an award-winning director/choreographer.

“The Music Man,” Greg Procaccino, director. Steve Goers, music director. Maggie Perrino, choreographer | Jan. 19-29

If it’s January, it’s time for another family-friendly musical at The Carnegie. Professor Harold Hill hopes to scam the citizens of River City, Iowa, but finds himself succumbing to the charms of Marian, The Librarian, instead. Great fun. Great tunes! Hum along.

“Doubt” | Jan. 19-Feb. 12, Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

A powerful, topical production about timeless issues of trust and power within the Catholic church. Even after the play is over, you may still have yours.

“Henry VI: The Wars of the Roses, Part 2” Brian Isaac Phillips, director | Jan. 18-Feb. 11

The centerpiece of Shakespeare’s three-part saga lays the political and dramatic groundwork for the impending “War of the Roses,” the landscape of Part The Third. This production includes the second half of Shakespeare’s Part 2 and all of his Part 3, getting you prepared for Richard III next month!

“First Date,” Book by Austin Winsberg. Music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner | Thru Feb. 5.

This fun musical about the dynamics of a blind date gets increasingly more crowded as nearby restaurant patrons transform into friends, ex-s and parents, “guiding” the twosome through the emotional minefield of courtship. Complete with song and dance, of course.

“Little Shop of Horrors”, Jan. 21-Feb. 19, Marx Theatre

Nerdy, insecure florist named Seymour raises manipulative, man-eating, giant plant. What could possibly go wrong…right? With ‘60s doo wop, rock and R&B songs by Disney-favorites Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, “Little Shop” is based on Roger Corman’s bare-bones, 1960 dark comedy film.

“Medium: Tech” | Reception: Friday, Jan. 20, 6-8 p.m. Show runs through March 3.

Innovations in technology provide the core process for this group show featuring works by Mz. Direct, Team B, David Corns, Tess Cortes, Marc Governati, Jeff Welch and C. Jacqueline Wood.

“Pieced Together: expression, memory and identity” | Reception: Friday, Jan. 20, 6-8 p.m. Show runs through April 13.

A three-woman show featuring clever, narrative collages by artist/writer Sara Pearce; welded, organic, pod-shaped forms by Elizabeth Leal; and multi-layered paintings by Jamie Van Landuyt.