‘An Evening in Paris’ for Opera’s supporters
The Cincinnati Opera held its annual gala, An Evening in Paris, at the Hilton Netherland Plaza, where 450 guests helped raise more than $240,000 for the Opera’s mainstage productions and community programs.
Gala guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner and a cabaret-inspired music program before dancing to DJ Vikas at the C’est la vie! After-Party.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Opera Board president Gary T. “Doc” Huffman and Milly Huffman
Jimmy Musuraca-Messer and Joyce Messer with Ryan Messer, gala chair
Dr. John Winkelmann, Jeannine Winkelmann, Mark J. Busher and Collette Busher
Michael Howard and Kristy Davis
Karen McKim and William McKim
David Herriman, Julie Johnson and Julia Wesselkamper
Anne Zaring and Allen G. Zaring III
Dr. James Willis, Nydia Tranter, Joanie Lotts, Ronna Willis and Bill Lotts
Tom and Cathy Crain
Susan Tew, Dr. John Tew and Cindy Starr
Dr. Alvin Crawford and Alva Jean Crawford
Kevin Jones, Litsa Spanos and Michelle Jones
Candace Cioffi, Ronna Willis and Barbara Hahn
